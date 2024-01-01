https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184421Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPainted Wall Decor Featuring Thin Column with a Pair of Swans and Trompe L'Oeil Vases at Base by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184421View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1058 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2937 x 3331 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPainted Wall Decor Featuring Thin Column with a Pair of Swans and Trompe L'Oeil Vases at Base by Jules-Edmond-Charles Lachaise and Eugène-Pierre GourdetMore