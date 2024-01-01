https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184580Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the Collège de France, Paris: Elevation of Court Front Showing Entrance ScreenOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184580View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 788 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2299 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3700 x 2430 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the Collège de France, Paris: Elevation of Court Front Showing Entrance ScreenMore