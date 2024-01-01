https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184603Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Frame with Armorial Trophies, the Medici Coat of Arms and a Second Coat of Arms, possibly of the Alberighi Family (?), Anonymous, Italian, 16th centuryOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184603View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 914 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2666 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2912 x 3823 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Frame with Armorial Trophies, the Medici Coat of Arms and a Second Coat of Arms, possibly of the Alberighi Family (?), Anonymous, Italian, 16th centuryMore