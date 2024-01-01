rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184608
Drawing for Buontalenti's Model for the Facade of S. Maria del Fiore of Florence, attributed to Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Drawing for Buontalenti's Model for the Facade of S. Maria del Fiore of Florence, attributed to Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9184608

View License

Drawing for Buontalenti's Model for the Facade of S. Maria del Fiore of Florence, attributed to Cigoli (Ludovico Cardi)

More