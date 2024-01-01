rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184624
Louis XIV in Notre-Dame de Paris on January 30, 1687 at a Thanksgiving Service after his Recovery from a Grave Illness by Guy Louis Vernansal the Elder

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9184624

