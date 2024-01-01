https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184664Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Seated Putto Looking at His Right (recto); A Woman's Head, Study after the Antique (verso) by AnonymousOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184664View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2492 x 3707 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudy of a Seated Putto Looking at His Right (recto); A Woman's Head, Study after the Antique (verso) by AnonymousMore