https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence; (reverse) Giving Drink to the Thirsty by Master of the Acts of MercyOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9184889View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2354 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2503 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence; (reverse) Giving Drink to the Thirsty by Master of the Acts of MercyMore