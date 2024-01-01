https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185219Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlock Statue of the Scribe of Divine Offerings, Tjaenwaset, son of HarsieseOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185219View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2667 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlock Statue of the Scribe of Divine Offerings, Tjaenwaset, son of HarsieseMore