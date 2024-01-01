https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185290Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata FestivalOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185290View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1940 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1940 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1940 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1940 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1949 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2151 x 3863 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadActor Sawamura Kodenji as a Woman at the Time of the Tanabata FestivalMore