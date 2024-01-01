rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185318
Eight Views of the Xiao and Xiang Rivers by Kano Tsunenobu, Japanese (late 17th&ndash;early 18th century)
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185318

View License

