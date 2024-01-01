rawpixel
The Tale of Genji (Genji Monogatari), inscription by Shōren'in Sonjun Shinnō, Japanese, 17th century (formerly attributed to Tosa Mitsusada, Japanese)

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185482

View License

