https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHunting of Birds with a Hawk and a Bow (from the Hunting Parks Tapestries)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185551View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1092 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3186 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3785 x 3445 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHunting of Birds with a Hawk and a Bow (from the Hunting Parks Tapestries)More