Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185713

Lilie Sinclair, from the Actresses series (N245) issued by Kinney Brothers to promote Sweet Caporal Cigarettes, issued by Kinney Brothers Tobacco Company

