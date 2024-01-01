rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185822
Chūkei Fan with Queen Mother of the West and King Mu of Zhou (obverse) and Plum Tree and Young Pines (reverse), Japan
Original public domain image from The MET

