rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185868
Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185868

View License

Western Clothing from the series An Array of Auspicious Customs of Eastern Japan (Azuma fūzoku, fukuzukushi-Yōfuku)

More