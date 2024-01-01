https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185870View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 598 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1743 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3872 x 1928 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIllustration of The Imperial Assembly of the House of Peers (Teikoku gikai kizokuin no zu)More