rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185882
A Lady from a Samurai Household with Three Attendants, from the series A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fūzoku Azuma no…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Lady from a Samurai Household with Three Attendants, from the series A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fūzoku Azuma no nishiki) by Torii Kiyonaga

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185882

View License

A Lady from a Samurai Household with Three Attendants, from the series A Brocade of Eastern Manners (Fūzoku Azuma no nishiki) by Torii Kiyonaga

More