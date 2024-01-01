rawpixel
Framed Painting, Small Stand with a Wine Cup and a Dish with a Fish by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9185922

View License

