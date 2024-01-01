https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185978Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chōjiya Brothel, and Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (Hinagata wakana no hatsumoyō)Original public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9185978View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 809 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2358 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2657 x 3943 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Courtesan Wakakusa of the Chōjiya Brothel, and Attendants Asano and Midori, from the series “A Pattern Book of the Year’s First Designs, Fresh as Spring Herbs” (Hinagata wakana no hatsumoyō)More