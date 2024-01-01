rawpixel
“The Historical Buddha Preaching,” a section from The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō…
“The Historical Buddha Preaching,” a section from The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō emaki) by Unidentified artist

Original public domain image from The MET

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9186097

