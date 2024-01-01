https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text“The Historical Buddha Preaching,” a section from The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō emaki) by Unidentified artistOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9186097View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree Download“The Historical Buddha Preaching,” a section from The Illustrated Sutra of Past and Present Karma (Kako genzai inga kyō emaki) by Unidentified artistMore