rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186168
Bull in a Papyrus Swamp, Palace of Amenhotep III by William J. Palmer-Jones
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bull in a Papyrus Swamp, Palace of Amenhotep III by William J. Palmer-Jones

Original public domain image from The MET

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9186168

View License

Bull in a Papyrus Swamp, Palace of Amenhotep III by William J. Palmer-Jones

More