https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186365Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate decorated with Japanese Kakiemon-inspired scene with twisted dragonOriginal public domain image from The METMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9186365View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlate decorated with Japanese Kakiemon-inspired scene with twisted dragonMore