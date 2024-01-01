https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTaj Mahal png famous landmark sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9186976View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 3302 x 2641 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Taj Mahal png famous landmark sticker, transparent backgroundMore