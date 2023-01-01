https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9194136Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextRipped paper png Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9194136View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Ripped paper png Michelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore