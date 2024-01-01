https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198711Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George StubbsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198711View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 881 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2570 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2784 x 3792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2784 x 3792 px | 300 dpi | 30.23 MBFree DownloadHuman Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George StubbsMore