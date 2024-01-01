rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198711
Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George Stubbs
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George Stubbs

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198711

View License

Human Skeleton, Posterior View (Finished Study for Table II) by George Stubbs

More