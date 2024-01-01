https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198758Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits addedOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9198758View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1000 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2917 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3107 x 3728 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3107 x 3728 px | 300 dpi | 33.17 MBFree DownloadBrucea antidysenterica J. Miller (James Bruce's Tree): finished drawing with stem of fruits addedMore