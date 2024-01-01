rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198801
Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I) by George Stubbs
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I) by George Stubbs

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9198801

View License

Human Skeleton, Anterior View (Finished Study for Table I) by George Stubbs

More