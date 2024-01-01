https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199085Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCosta Scena, or, A cruise along the southern coast of Kent [graphic] / the drawing taken from nature by Robt. Havell, Junr.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199085View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 376 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1095 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1282 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1282 px | 300 dpi | 15.05 MBFree DownloadCosta Scena, or, A cruise along the southern coast of Kent [graphic] / the drawing taken from nature by Robt. Havell, Junr.More