https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199110Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextL'orient, or, The Indian travellers : a geographical and historical game.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199110View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3478 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3863 x 3839 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3863 x 3839 px | 300 dpi | 42.46 MBFree DownloadL'orient, or, The Indian travellers : a geographical and historical game.More