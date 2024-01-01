https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199123Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCostumes of the French Pyrenees : drawn on stone by J.D. Harding ; from original sketches by J. Johnson.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199123View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 963 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2639 x 3287 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2639 x 3287 px | 300 dpi | 24.85 MBFree DownloadCostumes of the French Pyrenees : drawn on stone by J.D. Harding ; from original sketches by J. Johnson.More