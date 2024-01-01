https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199139Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWestwood Park near Droitwich, Worcestershire, the Seat of Sir John Packington Bart.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199139View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2423 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3950 x 2735 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3950 x 2735 px | 300 dpi | 30.94 MBFree DownloadWestwood Park near Droitwich, Worcestershire, the Seat of Sir John Packington Bart.More