https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBaxter's gems of the Great Exhibition. Dedicated by special command to His Imperial Majesty the Emperor of Austria, by his most humble servant, George Baxter.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199144View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 606 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2954 x 1493 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2954 x 1493 px | 300 dpi | 12.65 MBFree DownloadBaxter's gems of the Great Exhibition. Dedicated by special command to His Imperial Majesty the Emperor of Austria, by his most humble servant, George Baxter.More