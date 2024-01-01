rawpixel
The naval chronology of Great Britain, or, An historical account of naval and maritime events, from the commencement of the War in 1803, to the end of the year 1816 : also, particulars of the most important courts-martial, votes of Parliament, lists of flag-officers in commission, and of promotions for each year : the whole forming a complete naval history of the above period : illustrated with numerous engravings / by Mr. J. Ralfe ; in three volumes.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9199183

