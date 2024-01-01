https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEhretia cymosa Thonning: finished drawing of leafy, fruiting shoot by Luigi BaluganiOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9199346View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 886 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1467 x 1987 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1467 x 1987 px | 300 dpi | 8.37 MBFree DownloadEhretia cymosa Thonning: finished drawing of leafy, fruiting shoot by Luigi BaluganiMore