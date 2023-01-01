https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200865Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextPaul Cezanne's quote png ephemera ripped paper collage journal sticker, transparentMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9200865View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Paul Cezanne's quote png ephemera ripped paper collage journal sticker, transparentMore