rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201120
The noble game of the elephant and castle, or Travelling in Asia.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The noble game of the elephant and castle, or Travelling in Asia.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201120

View License

The noble game of the elephant and castle, or Travelling in Asia.

More