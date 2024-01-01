rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201121
Billhead recording purchases for repairs to a trunk and items of clothing purchased by John Hancock in 1820, from Joseph Gibson, Portsmouth.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

