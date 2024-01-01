https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201125Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA correct plan and elevation of the famous French raft : constructed on purpose for the invasion of England and intended to carry 30,000 men, ammunition, stores &c. &c.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201125View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2541 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2974 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2974 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.87 MBFree DownloadA correct plan and elevation of the famous French raft : constructed on purpose for the invasion of England and intended to carry 30,000 men, ammunition, stores &c. &c.More