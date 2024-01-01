rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201125
A correct plan and elevation of the famous French raft : constructed on purpose for the invasion of England and intended to…
A correct plan and elevation of the famous French raft : constructed on purpose for the invasion of England and intended to carry 30,000 men, ammunition, stores &c. &c.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201125

View License

