rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201179
Jas. Middleton, portable writing desk and dressing box manufacturer : 8 Lombard Street from the Strand.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Jas. Middleton, portable writing desk and dressing box manufacturer : 8 Lombard Street from the Strand.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201179

View License

Jas. Middleton, portable writing desk and dressing box manufacturer : 8 Lombard Street from the Strand.

More