https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201233Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAdvertisement for Treloar's Inlaid Linoleum.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201233View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2276 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2664 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2664 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.24 MBFree DownloadAdvertisement for Treloar's Inlaid Linoleum.More