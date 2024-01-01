https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpringer: A Spaniel Bounding Over a Log to Spring a Snipe on the LeftOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201237View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2567 x 1949 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2567 x 1949 px | 300 dpi | 14.33 MBFree DownloadSpringer: A Spaniel Bounding Over a Log to Spring a Snipe on the LeftMore