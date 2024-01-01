https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201282Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Setter: Facing Left, with a Partridge Hiding among Burdocks on the LeftOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201282View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2621 x 2003 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2621 x 2003 px | 300 dpi | 15.04 MBFree DownloadA Setter: Facing Left, with a Partridge Hiding among Burdocks on the LeftMore