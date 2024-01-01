https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201320Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse and Rider: a Stout Huntsman on a Galloping HorseOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201320View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 824 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2403 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3910 x 2684 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3910 x 2684 px | 300 dpi | 30.04 MBFree DownloadHorse and Rider: a Stout Huntsman on a Galloping HorseMore