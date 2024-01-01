https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 45, "The Progress of Poesy." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201350View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2650 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3101 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3101 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.36 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 45, "The Progress of Poesy." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.More