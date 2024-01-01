rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201350
The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 45, "The Progress of Poesy." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 45, "The Progress of Poesy." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201350

View License

The Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 45, "The Progress of Poesy." by William Blake. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.

More