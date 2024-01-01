rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201364
Calke Hall, Derbyshire, the Seat of Sir Henry Harpur, Bt.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Calke Hall, Derbyshire, the Seat of Sir Henry Harpur, Bt.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201364

View License

Calke Hall, Derbyshire, the Seat of Sir Henry Harpur, Bt.

More