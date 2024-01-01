https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201509Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 43, "Night the Third, Narcissa."Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9201509View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2741 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3208 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3208 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.61 MBFree DownloadYoung's Night Thoughts, Page 43, "Night the Third, Narcissa."More