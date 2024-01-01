rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201672
The Eclipse of the Sun as it will appear at London on July 14, 1748
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201672

View License

