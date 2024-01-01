rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201730
J. & W. Chaplin's Dover-London Stage on the Road
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201730

View License

