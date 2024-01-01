rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201848
Memorial to Sir John Benett and his wives Elizabeth and Bridget from Harlington Church
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Memorial to Sir John Benett and his wives Elizabeth and Bridget from Harlington Church

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9201848

View License

Memorial to Sir John Benett and his wives Elizabeth and Bridget from Harlington Church

More