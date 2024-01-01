rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201918
A Battle of the Third Anglo Dutch War, Probably the London at the Battle of the Texel, August 1673
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9201918

